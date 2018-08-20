Rodrigo goal denies Atleti opening win

Diego Simeone’s men triumphed 4-2 after extra time in Tallinn last week but threw away a one-goal advantage to pick up just a solitary point from their trip to Mestalla.

The lively Angel Correa gave Atleti the lead after 26 minutes, before Rodrigo Moreno drew Valencia level in the early stages of the second half.

Rodrigo's goal marks the first time Valencia has scored against Atleti in their last five league encounters.

Valencia has been busy in the transfer market during the close-season and new recruit Daniel Wass almost made an instant impact when he went close with a dipping effort from distance after four minutes.

Diego Costa was the first man in an Atleti shirt to get a proper sight of goal but saw goalkeeper Neto get down well to keep out his left-footed shot from the centre of the box in the 15th minute.

The visitor's opener arrived 11 minutes later when Antoine Griezmann split the Valencia defence with a through-ball that Correa latched on to and slotted past Neto.

Rodrigo's attempt to produce an immediate response from 20 yards flew over the crossbar, but he was not to be denied after the interval.

Wass lifted a superb volleyed cross into the box, which Rodrigo took down on his chest and blasted into the back of the net.

It could have been 2-1 moments later, when Gabriel Paulista arrowed a header at the right-hand post from a corner, and Atleti may be relieved to take home anything from a tricky start to the campaign.

Atleti will look to maintain its momentum when it hosts Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano, while Valencia visits Espanyol the next day.