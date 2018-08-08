Real Madrid agrees Courtois deal

Real Madrid agreed terms with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on a six-year deal, with Mateo Kovacic set to go the other way on loan.

Chelsea has reportedly signed Athletic Club's highly-rated former Madrid target Kepa Arzizabalaga in a move that will see the 23 year-old compete in the same league as his international rival David De Gea.

We have tonight agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois, subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical. As part of the deal, Mateo Kovacic will join Chelsea on a season-long loan.https://t.co/WXhHzEdf6D — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 8, 2018

Courtois returns to Madrid having enjoyed a decorated three-year loan stint at Atleti from 2011-2014, in which he helped guide the club to the LaLiga title in 2013-2014 and UEFA Champions League runner-up in 2013-2014.

The 26 year-old Belgium number-one replaced De Gea on loan at Atleti, having been signed by Chelsea from Genk.