Premier League
LaLiga

Real Madrid agrees Courtois deal

Real Madrid has agreed a deal for Thibaut Courtois to continue a transfer window theme that has seen goalkeepers move for big money.

Getty Images

WATCH COURtois LIVE in LaLiga every week on beIN SPORTS in 2018-2019

Real Madrid agreed terms with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on a six-year deal, with Mateo Kovacic set to go the other way on loan.

Chelsea has reportedly signed Athletic Club's highly-rated former Madrid target Kepa Arzizabalaga in a move that will see the 23 year-old compete in the same league as his international rival David De Gea. 

Courtois returns to Madrid having enjoyed a decorated three-year loan stint at Atleti from 2011-2014, in which he helped guide the club to the LaLiga title in 2013-2014 and UEFA Champions League runner-up in 2013-2014. 

The 26 year-old Belgium number-one replaced De Gea on loan at Atleti, having been signed by Chelsea from Genk.

News Chelsea Real Madrid Football
Previous Courtois misses Chelsea training
Read
Courtois misses Chelsea training
Next