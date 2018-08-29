Mariano Diaz returns to Real Madrid

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Real Madrid has made its first major attacking signing since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Mariano Diaz returning to the club from Lyon.

Mariano left Madrid for Lyon a year ago for €8million but the Ligue 1 side have agreed a deal worth a possible €36million for the striker.

Sevilla was interested in Mariano but their attempted capture of the 25-year-old fell through when Madrid's interest in triggering its option to buy emerged.

Mariano has signed a five-year deal with Madrid and he will be presented to the club's fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mariano made a great start to life in France, scoring 18 league goals in 2017-2018, but he has not found the net since April.

His arrival will ease the goalscoring burden on Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale following the shock sale of Ronaldo to Serie A champions Juventus in a €112m deal after the Portugal captain helped Madrid to win their third consecutive Champions League title in May.

Lyon has confirmed their interest in Moussa Dembele as a replacement for Mariano, but they face competition from Ligue 1 rivals Marseille for the Celtic striker.

"We cannot announce the replacement of Mariano yet. His arrival and the departure of Mariano will be connected," Aulas said.

"Moussa Dembele is a target, yes. But I also read that Marseille were on it. Is it harder for them than for us? Yes, I think so.

"We came into contact with Moussa Dembele. The player is interested in Lyon but Celtic are hard in negotiations. There are other targets."