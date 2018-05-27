Premier League
Marcelo expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid

Marcelo believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner raised doubts over his future after the club's UEFA Champions League triumph.

Madrid claimed their third successive European crown thanks to Sunday's (NZST) 3-1 victory against Liverpool in Kiev, however, the attention has since centred on Ronaldo and his future in the Spanish capital.

After Gareth Bale's second-half double led Madrid to a 13th European title, Ronaldo offered no guarantees over his future as he hinted at a shock exit post-match.

But Marcelo is confident his 33-year-old superstar team-mate will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think he's going to stay but I do not know, I'm happy now," Brazilian full-back Marcelo said.

"I'm not the one to decide, it's between him and the club, but I think he stays."

With the FIFA World Cup set to get underway next month, Portugal captain Ronaldo ended the club season with 44 goals in all competitions.

