Lopetegui on the brink as abysmal run continues

Julen Lopetegui looks to be on the brink of being sacked as Real Madrid head coach after a shock 2-1 home defeat to Levante extended the European champion's abysmal run of form.

The Madrid boss made five changes in a bid to arrest a run of four games without a win or a goal.

But Jose Luis Morales and a Roger Marti penalty put Levante two up inside 13 minutes in a dramatic match that included three VAR (video assistant referee) reviews.

Madrid broke its club record for the longest goalless run in its 116-year history by failing to score in the first 56 minutes, a streak finally ended by Marcelo's strike 18 minutes from time.

But despite hitting the woodwork on three occasions, Madrid fell to a defeat that leaves Lopetegui under further pressure to save his job, with El Clasico just eight days away.

