Lemar inspires Atletico win

Watch the Madrid Derby LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Diego Simeone's side had won just one of its opening four games, leaving it seven points behind early pacesetter Barcelona, but bounced back to winning ways against its city rival.

Lemar was denied a first goal for the club after his move from Monaco in July when his stunning 30-yard drive thumped against the crossbar, but it resulted in the opening goal regardless after bouncing in off goalkeeper David Soria's back.

He did get the maiden goal his bright display deserved after 60 minutes, applying the finishing touch to a sweeping counter-attack that carved open the Getafe defence.

Substitute Ivan Alejo was given a straight red card just four minutes after being introduced for a rash challenge on Saul Niguez as Getafe's hopes of getting back into the game fizzled out.

The game burst into life after 14 minutes as Atletico took a fortuitous lead when Soria unwittingly diverted Lemar's rebounding effort into his own net.

Getafe was reduced to efforts from distance during the first half, with Vitorino Antunes looking most likely to restore parity, but his two free-kicks were comfortably dealt with by Jan Oblak.

Atletico offered little threat at the start of the second period, but a superb move on the hour mark killed off the game. Koke played the decisive pass into the path of Lemar, who rounded Soria to slot into an empty net.

Oblak kept out an Angel Rodriguez drive soon after, but any hopes the hosts had of setting up a tense finale were extinguished in the 65th minute when Alejo received his marching orders for a stamp on Saul.

Antoine Griezmann saw two shots saved late on as the visitors sought to make their numerical advantage count, with Getafe ultimately avoiding further punishment.

Atletico hosts Huesca in midweek before a mouth-watering derby at Real Madrid next weekend.

Getafe, meanwhile, travels to Alaves for its next match.

Watch the Madrid Derby LIVE on beIN SPORTS