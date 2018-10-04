Premier League
Jose Gimenez dealt another injury blow

Atletico Madrid has confirmed a scan has diagnosed defender Jose Gimenez with a hamstring injury.

The centre-back had to be substituted in Atletico's 3-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (NZST).

Gimenez had been a doubt for last weekend's El Derbi against Real Madrid but was passed to play the game, which ended goalless.

But the 23-year-old could have a spell on the sidelines after tests confirmed he has a hamstring injury.

Atletico has offered no timescale for Gimenez's recovery, with the defender likely to miss Monday's league game at home to Real Betis.

