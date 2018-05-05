Iniesta fit for final Clasico outing

Iniesta missed training during the week with a reported calf issue and was a doubt for Monday's (NZST)LaLiga game at Camp Nou.

But the club captain, set to leave Barca at the end of the season, has been included in an 18-man squad named by Ernesto Valverde.

Iniesta is expected to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, but the Spain midfielder is yet to confirm his future plans in detail.

The 33-year-old has won nine LaLiga titles during his career-long association with Barca, also claiming six Copa del Rey crowns and four UEFA Champions Leagues.