Griezmann the difference as Atleti seals victory

Diego Simeone's side looked sharp as it drew 1-1 with Valencia in its opening fixture but was sluggish throughout the first half against its local rival — Thomas Lemar's low effort the only chance of note before VAR (video assistant referee) dismissed Diego Costa's claim for a penalty.

Although Costa could have done better from a Lemar cross early in the second period, it was Rayo that was looking the most likely to break the deadlock.

But Griezmann, who still appears to be far from his best after winning the FIFA World Cup with France, was on the spot to tuck home from close range in the 63rd minute, but Jan Oblak had to be at his best late on for Atleti to secure the points.

It took until the 37th minute for Atleti to muster a meaningful attack, Lemar drawing a good save from Alberto Garcia with a shot from the edge of the box.

Costa cut a frustrated figure up top, but the former Chelsea man wanted a penalty when he flicked the ball into Oscar Trejo's arm. Referee Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez rightly waved away the appeal with the help of video technology.

Lemar nearly turned provider after the second-half restart with a neat cutback towards Costa, but the forward was unable to prod home from six yards.

Griezmann suffered no such profligacy when he reacted sharply to get on the end of Stefan Savic's knock-down and hooked in his first goal of the season.

But it was Oblak who proved Atleti's hero late on, as the goalkeeper pulled off a string of superb saves to keep Rayo at bay and seal the points.

Atleti will look to put in a more convincing display when it travels to Celta Vigo, while Rayo welcomes Athletic Bilbao to the capital.