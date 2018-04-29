Gameiro saves the day for Atletico

Missed the match? Watch Alaves v Atletico Madrid on Catch Up

Diego Simeone's men picked up three points with Gameiro netting from the spot after Fernando Torres had already fluffed his lines from 12 yards out, Mubarak Wakaso having conceded both penalties.

The disjointed performance from Atleti was perhaps to be expected, Simeone leaving out the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak and Saul Niguez as he prioritised Friday's (NZST) UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg with Arsenal, a tie which is locked at 1-1.

It could have been a different outcome on the day had Lucas Hernandez been judged to have fouled Munir El Haddadi in the area, but Diego Costa also failed to score a good first-half chance for Atleti before Torres' missed penalty after the break, the away team finishing with 10 men after Angel Correa received a second yellow card in injury time.