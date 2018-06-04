Ex-Madrid player calls Messi 'a lie'

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi helped Barca to LaLiga and Copa del Rey success this season.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Madrid claimed a third straight UEFA Champions League title to continue their European dominance.

Buyo, who won six league titles and two Copa del Rey crowns with Madrid, slammed Messi and any suggestions the Argentinian was better than Ronaldo.

"Messi is there to win the league and the Copa del Rey? The great players are winning the Champions League, the World Cup, the Copa America," he told El Chiringuito. "Messi is the big lie. Barca have great players around Messi. He is not as decisive as you think."

Messi scored 45 goals for Barca in 2017-2018 and will be hoping to lead Argentina to World Cup glory in Russia.