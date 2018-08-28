Doumbia joins Girona on three-year deal

The LaLiga club has signed the nomadic Cote d'Ivoire striker on a three-year deal.

Former CSKA Moscow attacker Doumbia leaves Roma after a series of loan spells, most recently with Sporting CP in 2017-2018, where he failed to score a league goal.

The 30-year-old also had an unproductive loan spell in the Premier League with Newcastle United during his time with the Serie A outfit.

But Doumbia's loan to Basel was far more successful, his 20 goals firing the team to the 2016-2017 Swiss Super League title.

Doumbia also hit 50 league goals across two seasons in Switzerland with Young Boys before joining CSKA.