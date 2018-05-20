Coutinho stunner lights up Iniesta's farewell

Missed the match? Watch Barcelona v Real Sociedad on Catch-Up

The 34-year-old had announced in April that he would leave the Catalan giant at the end of the season – just two days before Ernesto Valverde's side beat Deportivo La Coruna to confirm a 25th LaLiga title.

Played out against that backdrop it was hardly surprising that at times it felt more like a testimonial match rather than the final league game of the season.

Iniesta demonstrated his abundant repertoire in a dominant first-half display, finding his team-mates with an array of precise and inventive passing, something he has done with distinction since his debut in the 2002-2003 season.

While the FIFA World Cup winner was not involved in the game's solitary goal, he will have looked on admiringly as Philippe Coutinho whipped in a fine finish from outside the area after 57 minutes.

The curtain eventually came down on Iniesta’s time with Barca in the 81st minute, the midfielder leaving the field to a rapturous reception and handing over the captain’s armband to Lionel Messi in a symbolic gesture.