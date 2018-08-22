Cillessen injured in Barcelona training

The 29-year-old, who has made just two LaLiga appearances in his two seasons at Camp Nou, featured heavily in Barcelona's pre-season matches, starting all three of the club's International Champions Cup games.

Barcelona paid Ajax €13million for Cillessen in August 2016, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains the club's first choice.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has picked up a sprain to an intercostal muscle on his left side.

"His availability for the upcoming fixtures will depend on his recovery from the injury."

Meanwhile, midfielder Sergi Samper was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and missed training as the Blaugrauna prepared for their second league game of the season.