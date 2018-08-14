Cheryshev moves to Valencia on loan

Valencia announced the deal in a brief statement on its official website and did not disclose whether the switch includes a right to buy the 27-year-old midfielder.

Cheryshev was one of the stars of the host nation's campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals in five appearances in its run to the quarter-finals, as well as converting his penalty in the shock shootout win over Spain in the Round of 16.

He enjoyed a previous loan spell with Valencia during his time at Real Madrid in 2016, scoring three times in six LaLiga starts.

That came after a temporary stint at Villarreal, who Cheryshev joined on a permanent basis in June 2016, only to struggle for a regular place in the first XI. He made 24 league appearances in 2017/2018 but only started nine times.

Cheryshev's arrival continues a busy week in the transfer market for Valencia, which has brought in forward duo Michy Batshuayi and Kevin Gameiro ahead of next week's season opener against Atletico Madrid.