Barcelona clinches Malcom signing

Barcelona announced the €41million signing of Bordeaux winger Malcom, who had appeared set to join Serie A side Roma.

The Brazilian attacker has agreed a five-year contract and will undergo his medical tests on Wednesday before joining the Catalan giants on the club's pre-season tour.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham were reportedly interested in the 21 year-old but Roma emerged as the most likely contenders for his signature this week.

Bordeaux announced on Tuesday (NZST) that a €40m deal had been agreed with Roma, but Malcom reportedly rejected the switch in favour of a move to Camp Nou.