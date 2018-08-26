Barca survives VAR scare to move top

Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike settled matters at the Jose Zorrilla against last season's LaLiga123 play-off winner, which showed no signs of being overwhelmed by its illustrious opponent.

Valladolid thought it had equalised through Keko in second-half stoppage-time, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee referral.

It was a far from convincing display from Ernesto Valverde's side, but it means it moves top of the table ahead of Monday's (AEST) fixtures, while Valladolid is still looking for its first goal and win of the season.

Barca recalled Philippe Coutinho to its starting line-up but struggled for rhythm in the first half, with Dembele wasting the best of the early chances after a fine cushioned pass from Lionel Messi.

Dembele remained the most threatening of the attackers and made the most of his next good chance, sending a controlled volley past former Barca goalkeeper Jordi Masip 57 minutes in after a header down from Sergi Roberto.

Valladolid responded well to the setback and looked the most likely to score next, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen saving from Keko and Kiko Olivas in the final 15 minutes.

Luis Suarez had what he thought was the decisive second goal disallowed for offside, but Barca held on to make it two wins and no goals conceded from two league games this term, although it took a VAR intervention to deny Keko's last-gasp header.