Barca goes top but Messi breaks arm

Messi was substituted with the injury in the first half of Barca's 4-2 home win against Sevilla after being the spark that ultimately sent his side top of LaLiga.

Philippe Coutinho scored from Messi's pass in the second minute to get Barca off to a flying start at Camp Nou and the Argentina superstar soon doubled the lead.

But Messi had to be substituted having hurt his right arm in an awkward fall and he will miss this week's UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan, as well as next week's showdown with struggling rival Real Madrid.

Luis Suarez's second-half penalty and a late strike from Ivan Rakitic secured the points despite consolations from Pablo Sarabia and Luis Muriel, Ernesto Valverde's men moving into first place in the table, with Sevilla third after their four-game winning streak ended.

Despite being on a run of one win in five in all competitions, Barca led inside two minutes with Coutinho bending home a sensational first-time strike to complete a wonderful team move involving Messi and Suarez.

Guilherme Arana struck the post but Messi scored a typically brilliant second for his side in the 12th minute, running on to a superb Suarez pass and cutting inside off the right flank to find the bottom-left corner from 20 yards to record his 25th goal against Sevilla.

Messi, though, was then replaced by Ousmane Dembele after landing heavily on his right arm, Barca's treatment team initially trying to patch him up and leaving Barca with 10 men for a considerable amount of time, but ultimately he could not continue.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen twice produced remarkable double saves, then Suarez sealed victory when he sent Tomas Vaclik the wrong way from the penalty spot after he was felled by the goalkeeper.

Sarabia's 79th-minute reply took a vital deflection off former Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet to ruin Ter Stegen's clean sheet, the Germany goalkeeper then making a second double save.

Rakitic added a late fourth with a controlled volley against his old club but Sevilla still had the final say, Muriel bending home a fine finish in stoppage-time.

Despite a welcome win, any Barcelona celebrations will be stifled as a result of Messi's injury and the anxiety of not letting Real Madrid take advantage of that in El Clasico.

