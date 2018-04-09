Atletico plans big send-off for Torres

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 LaLiga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Torres confirmed at a news conference on Monday that he will leave Atleti when the current campaign ends, bringing down the curtain on his second spell with the club.

The 34-year-old striker is a crowd hero on account of his 126 goals for the club but has only started three games in Spain's top flight this term.

Nevertheless, his send-off should be something to remember, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

"Fernando Torres deserves the best of farewells as a player of Atletico Madrd and that is why I am sure that the fans will join us on such a special day," he said.

"We are already working to make it an unforgettable day for the Atletico family and especially for Fernando."

"He will always have the doors to Atletico Madrid open when he decides to finish his career as a football player" Cerezo said.

Atleti is second in LaLiga, four points ahead of Real Madrid in third after Monday's (NZST) 1-1 Derbi draw in LaLiga, and holds a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting CP after the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.