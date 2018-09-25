Atletico cruises ahead of Madrid derby

Watch the Madrid Derby LIVE on beIN SPORTS

In its first top-flight meeting with the visitor, Diego Simeone's side ran riot in the space of 17 first-half minutes to put the result beyond all doubt.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he tucked in Diego Costa's cut-back, Thomas Partey then getting in on the act with a sublime long-range finish.

Koke's VAR-awarded third piled further misery on Huesca soon after, as Atleti warmed up for Saturday's Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabeu in emphatic fashion.

Atleti did not have to wait long to take the lead, Costa racing clear of Huesca's defence before selflessly squaring to Griezmann for a simple finish.

Huesca's resolve would be broken again just before the half-hour, Partey arrowing a strike into the bottom-left corner from 25 yards.

Atleti was celebrating a third four minutes later, Koke's pass, which was intended for Angel Correa, leaving keeper Axel Werner flat-footed.

Although the goal was initially disallowed for offside, the video assistant referee (VAR) rightly overturned the on-field referee's decision.

Jose Gimenez's calf injury dealt Atleti a blow shortly before half-time, Simeone wasting no time in taking the Uruguayan off, but the cushion did allow the manager to rest his key men with an eye on the derby as both Griezmann and Costa made way early in the second half.

Substitute Juan Aguilera almost restored some pride for Huesca with a close-range flick late on, but Jan Oblak pulled off a fine save to maintain Atleti's clean sheet.

It's a huge weekend for Atleti, as it makes the short journey to its face arch rival in the first Madrid derby of the season in LaLiga. Huesca, meanwhile, hosts Girona.