Sublime Suarez leads Uruguay mauling of Mexico

Mexico 1-4 Uruguay

In an international friendly between the FIFA World Cup quarter-finalist and last 16 participant, Uruguay came out on top thanks to all-time leading scorer Suarez's first-half brace.

Suarez scored a free-kick and converted a 'Panenka' penalty at NRG Stadium, where Jose Gimenez's 22nd-minute opener was cancelled out by Mexico's Raul Jimenez spot-kick within two minutes.

Gaston Pereiro sealed the rout for Uruguay — which was eliminated by eventual champion France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals — after Suarez turned provider in sensational fashion 15 minutes into the second half, while Jimenez had a penalty saved by Fernando Muslera during the closing stages.

There was no room for star trio Javier Hernandez, Andres Guardado or Hector Herrera in the Mexico squad as caretaker boss Ricardo Ferretti, stepping in after Juan Carlo Osorio's exit after the country's last 16 exit to Brazil, opted for youth, with defender Jesus Angulo handed his debut.

Oscar Tabarez was not in the dugout for Uruguay as he mulls over his future, with Fabian Coito, a member of the 71-year-old's backroom staff, and he fielded a strong XI, which included Suarez, Diego Godin, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino.

Mexico enjoyed a decent start to the match but found itself trailing after some poor defending from a corner in the 22nd minute, Gimenez breaking the deadlock with a bullet header from Jonathan Urretaviscaya's cross.

Uruguay's lead was short lived, however, after Hirving Lozano drew a foul from Bentancur after a driving run into the penalty area, Mexico forward Jimenez making no mistake from the spot as he finished emphatically.

The shootout continued eight minutes later when Suarez, who scored twice in Barcelona's rout of Huesca last time out, restored Uruguay's lead with a free-kick, which found its way past Guillermo Ochoa at his near post.

Uruguay should have scored a third in the 36th minute but Inter's Vecino fired a shot straight at Ochoa from point-blank rage but the Mexico goalkeeper was helpless to stop Suarez.

Suarez struck again five minutes before half-time, converting a cheeky penalty past Ochoa to take his international tally to 55 goals after the Uruguay forward was fouled by debutant Angulo, and he added an assist to his display when he picked out Pereiro with a terrific piece of skill.

Lozano almost pulled a goal back but his glancing header was somehow pushed away by Muslera, who then dived low to stop Jimenez's penalty with 16 minutes remaining.

Mexico is back in action against CONCACAF rival United States on Wednesday (AEST), while Uruguay will not play again until October.