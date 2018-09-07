Hazard stars as Belgium routs Scotland

Scotland 0-4 Belgium

A John McGinn error undid Scotland's hard work from the opening exchanges, with Romelu Lukaku the beneficiary, before star turn Hazard added a decidedly better second with a thunderous effort.

Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Jack were then culpable as Batshuayi celebrated a quick-fire double.

Tougher challenges lie in wait but Roberto Martinez will be content with what he saw from his FIFA World Cup semi-final side.

Scotland's disciplined defensive shape had restricted Belgium to long-range attempts despite the industrious efforts of Hazard, but a lapse in confrontation proved costly in the 28th minute.

Craig Gordon rolled the ball to McGinn, who was quickly robbed of possession deep in his own territory by Mousa Dembele before Hazard's brother, Thorgan, teed up Lukaku to tap-in his 18th Belgium goal in his past 16 games.

Vincent Kompany headed on to the bar and Gordon made a stunning double save from Hazard and Lukaku as the visitors finished the half strong.

It took Hazard just 50 seconds after the break to double the lead, the Chelsea forward quickly shifting onto his left foot and lashing an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top-right corner.

Six minutes later, Mulgrew's poor lofted pass was stolen by Dembele and he found Hazard, who picked out Batshuayi to coolly stroke home.

Batshuayi then drilled into the bottom-left corner as this time Jack was punished for dawdling on the ball by Youri Tielemans.

The Valencia striker could have added a third but a well-hit strike found the side-netting as Belgium completed a comfortable win.

Belgium faces a somewhat sterner task in its Nations League Opener at Iceland on Wednesday (NZST), while Scotland will lick its own wounds before facing Albania in the third tier of the competition a day earlier.