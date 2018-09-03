Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have been nominated for the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

But there is no place for Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo scored 44 times for Real Madrid last term, including 15 strikes in the Champions League as the LaLiga giant claimed a third successive European title.

Modric was also pivotal to that success before inspiring Croatia's run to the FIFA World Cup final.

Salah did not enjoy such a productive time in Russia, as Egypt bowed out at the group stage, but swept the board in terms of individual awards in England after a magnificent debut season for Champions League finalist Liverpool.

Like Ronaldo, Salah netted 44 times across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's men