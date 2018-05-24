Xavi 'thrilled' to sign two-year Al Sadd extension

The Doha club confirmed the news in a move that will see the former Barcelona and Spain star still playing at the age of 40.

Xavi, who made the switch to Al Sadd in 2015 after a trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou, was excited to extend his stay.

OFFICIAL: The Maestro stays!



Our captain Xavi has extended his contract with #AlSadd and will remain with the club for another two years 📝2️⃣☑️😎 pic.twitter.com/g5pfM4tV3T — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 24, 2018

"I am happy to keep on being a part of the Al Sadd family for two more years," he said. "I am delighted to be at the club and with its fans. Everyone here is one big family and I am satisfied and thrilled to continue."

Xavi won 133 caps for Spain, playing a key role in the side that triumphed in successive European Championships either side of World Cup glory in 2010.

His Barca career spanned 17 years and saw Xavi make 869 appearances, scoring 97 goals.

Al Sadd has won the Qatar Cup, Emir Cup and Sheikh Jassim Cup during Xavi's stay.