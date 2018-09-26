Welbeck brace holds off battling Brentford

One of nine changes from the weekend win over Everton, Welbeck was on target twice before a splendid Alan Judge free-kick set up a tense final half hour at Emirates Stadium.

The Championship side was emboldened and, for a period, pressed hard in search of an equaliser that ultimately never came, Arsenal stabilising adequately and eventually sealing Unai Emery's sixth straight competitive victory through substitute Alexandre Lacazette in stoppage-time.

The new Gunners boss is attempting to do something his predecessor Arsene Wenger never achieved in winning this competition, and the quality of several passages in between the stern second-half examination will have delivered belief that is very much a possibility.

The course of the match might have differed had Bernd Leno's puzzlingly poor touch from a Shkodran Mustafi back-pass not trickled wide of his own net in the second minute.

Instead, Arsenal was ahead moments later as Welbeck rose unchallenged to emphatically head in Matteo Guendouzi's corner in the fifth minute.

His second, eight minutes before the interval, capped a sweeping move with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi and the overlapping Nacho Monreal combining to provide a tap-in.

An unexpected twist came when midfielder Judge fizzed a brilliant free-kick in off the upright and Brentford almost had an equaliser in quick time, Sergi Canos flashing a shot over the bar.

Penalties remained a possibility right until Lacazette put the seal on Arsenal's victory with a determined finish three minutes into added time, fellow substitute Lucas Torreira with the assist.

Arsenal will seek to maintain its winning run when Watford visits in the Premier League this weekend, while Brentford hosts Reading in the Championship.