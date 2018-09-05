Watch every game of the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Bundesliga LIVE in New Zealand, after securing the rights for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

Watch the some of Europe's biggest stars every week, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Marco Reus lighting up Germany's top flight.

Our coverage of the Bundesliga will begin after the international break, with Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt kicking off matchday 3 on 15 September.

Full matchday 3 schedule (all times and dates in NZST):

Saturday 15 September

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 16 September

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

RB Leipzig v Hannover, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mainz v Augsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dusseldorf v Hoffenheim, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monchengladbach v Schalke, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 17 September