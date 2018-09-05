Watch every game of the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Watch every Bundesliga game LIVE on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Bundesliga LIVE in New Zealand, after securing the rights for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.
Watch the some of Europe's biggest stars every week, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Marco Reus lighting up Germany's top flight.
Our coverage of the Bundesliga will begin after the international break, with Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt kicking off matchday 3 on 15 September.
Full matchday 3 schedule (all times and dates in NZST):
Saturday 15 September
- Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 16 September
- Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- RB Leipzig v Hannover, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Mainz v Augsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Dusseldorf v Hoffenheim, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Monchengladbach v Schalke, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 17 September
- Werder Bremen v Nuremberg, 1.30am AEST beIN 2
- Freiburg v Stuttgart, 4am AEST beIN 2