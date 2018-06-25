Uruguay rolls Russia to top Group A

Russia's impressive progression to the last 16 has provided one of the tournament's major surprises so far, but Stanislav Cherchesov's side was brought back down to earth in a sweltering Samara.

In a fast start, Uruguay was ahead inside 10 minutes as Suarez, who scored the winner against Saudi Arabia on matchday two, found the net with a pinpoint free-kick.

Denis Cheryshev's own goal compounded Russia's misery 13 minutes later, with Smolnikov's dismissal – a second yellow card issued for a foul on Edinson Cavani prior to half time - all but ending hopes of a comeback.

Russia showed greater solidity after the interval, with Artem Dzyuba wasting a chance for a consolation, but the damage was already done by the time Cavani got his first goal of the tournament in the 90th minute.