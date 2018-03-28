Tevez injures calf in prison-yard kickabout

According to reports in Argentina, Tevez tore his calf during a friendly kick-about at a maximum security prison in Cordoba, where his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez is currently serving a 16-year sentence for co-ordinating an armed raid.

According to Clarin, Boca Juniors were understandable furious at the news, with the club now set to be without the star striker for a month.

The 34 year-old has made 11 appearances for Boca Juniors since leaving Shanghai Shenhua to rejoin the club in January.