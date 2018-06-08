Suarez fires for World Cup-bound Uruguay

Estadio Centenario was a sea of blue for Uruguay's one and only international fixture before the FIFA World Cup in Russia, where the South Americans will face Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the hosts in Group A.

Suarez, Gimenez and De Arrascaeta ensured two-time world champions Uruguay – which opens its campaign against Egypt – farewelled Montevideo on a winning note courtesy of goals in either half Thursday.

De Arrascaeta put Uruguay ahead in the 32nd minute with a powerful effort from the centre of the penalty area after Edinson Cavani's darting run down the flank and Suarez's flick.

Barcelona star Suarez added a second via his 54th-minute penalty after a handball before defender Gimenez sealed the result with a header 17 minutes from the end, while Uzbekistan ended the match with 10 men after Akramjon Komilov's red card for a high boot.

Playing for the first time since March's friendly win against Wales, Oscar Tabarez made two changes to his starting XI – De Arrascaeta, Martin Caceres and Maximiliano Pereira coming in for Diego Laxalt, Cristian Rodriguez and Guillermo Varela.