Spurs win after Capoue goes from hero to zero

Former Tottenham midfielder Capoue scored with a last-gasp effort after late goals from Alli and Erik Lamela had seemingly put Spurs through in normal time.

But the midfielder could not find the target from the spot, sending a tame effort straight at Paulo Gazzaniga, who then saved from Domingos Quina.

Alli, who was the Tottenham captain on his return to Stadium MK, made sure to make his goalkeeper's good work pay dividends with a powerful low finish to send Spurs into round four with a 4-2 shootout win.