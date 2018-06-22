Shaqiri strike seals late Swizterland comeback

The Stoke City forward kept his cool to put the finishing touch on a brilliant second-half fightback from Vladimir Petkovic's side that began when Granit Xhaka scored a thunderous equaliser early in the second half.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka defied Switzerland's reputation as a side lacking in attacking threat when he rattled the ball into the net from 25 yards, pulling his team back into a game that had threatened to get away from them.

Aleksandar Mitrovic wreaked havoc in Switzerland's box throughout the first half, scoring the second opportunity presented to him for a Serbia team that looked assured and confident after beating Costa Rica 1-0 in its first game.

But their early energy and poise faded and the defeat leaves Mladen Krstajic's team heading into its last Group E game against Brazil knowing only a win can guarantee it a spot in the knockout stages.

Meanwhile Switzerland will meet already-eliminated Costa Rica and the way they improved throughout the course of this game will give their Bosnian coach every confidence that it can secure the point it needs against Costa Rica to be sure of a place in the knockout stages for the second consecutive FIFA World Cup.