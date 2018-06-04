Salah named in Egypt's World Cup squad

The Liverpool star has been deemed fit to join Hector Cuper's men in Russia as he continues rehabilitation from the issue sustained in the UEFA Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Fears had been raised over Salah's availability for Egypt's first appearance at the tournament since 1990 when he left the pitch in tears in Kiev, but the prolific forward has been confirmed as joining Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi in the 23.

Braga striker Kouka is perhaps the surprise omission, while Cuper has also overlooked the likes of defender Karim Hafez and Amro Tarek.

However, 45-year-old captain Essam El Hadary is in line to become the oldest man to feature at a World Cup finals, an incredible 22 years after his international debut.

Drawn in Group A, Egypt meet Uruguay on June 15 before further clashes with hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt visits Belgium in their final pre-tournament friendly on Thursday (NZST) hoping to end a five-match winless run.

Egypt's final 23-man World Cup squad in full:

Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shenawy (Al Ahly); Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Ali Gabr (West Brom), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Saad Samir (Al Ahly); Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Abdallah Said (Al-Ahli), Shikabala (Al-Raed), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Trezeguet (Kasimpasa), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Amr Warda (Atromitos); Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Kahraba (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).