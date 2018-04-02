Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Alan Pardew won just one of his 18 games in charge of West Brom, but there are six managers with worse records in Premier League history.

The 56-year-old was appointed as the replacement for Tony Pulis in November but won just one of his 18 league matches in charge to leave the Baggies 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Defeat in his final eight games matched the club's worst top-flight run since September 1985 and he leaves with the worst win percentage of any permanent West Brom boss in Premier League history.



