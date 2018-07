Ozil recently came under fire in the media after posing for a photo with Turkish president Recap Tayyip Erdogan in May.

The 29 year-old defended his actions in a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying he and his family had received hate mail, threatening phone calls and social media abuse.

The Arsenal star subsequently announced his retirement from international football, saying: "I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don't."