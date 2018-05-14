Navas, Campbell headline final Costa Rica squad

Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas played a key role in 2014 as his side surprisingly reached the quarter-final stage, where it was beaten on penalties by Netherlands.

Sporting CP's Ruiz, who is two caps short of a century for his country, and Real Betis forward Campbell are the other most familiar names in Oscar Ramirez's 23-man party.

There are six players from MLS, including Rodney Wallace of New York City and Marco Urena of Los Angeles FC, while Espanyol's Oscar Duarte and Deportivo La Coruna's Celso Borges are included.

Costa Rica faces Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Group E of the tournament in Russia.

Costa Rica's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (LDA), Leonel Moreira (Herediano)

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Ronald Matarrita (NYCFC), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Acosta (Aguilas Dorados)

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (NYCFC), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon), Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Christian Bolanos (Saprissa)

Forwards: Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (LAFC)