Nainggolan left out of Belgium's World Cup squad

Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne headline Belgium's 28-man preliminary World Cup squad, but Roma's Radja Nainggolan failed to force his way into the Red Devils' midfield.

Nainggolan has announced his retirement from international football as a result of the latest snub, vowing to be Belgium's 'first fan' from this day on.

Manager Roberto Martinez cited tactical reasons when asked why he overlooked the 30 year-old midfielder.

"It's a tactical reason," Martinez said. "Over the last two years, we have worked in a very attacking way, a very specific system and manner, and other players had those roles."

"Radja has a very important role in his club, and I don't feel we can give him that in the national team. He's not a player to be used in a small role."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Matz Sels (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (LAFC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)