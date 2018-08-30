Premier League
Football

Modric named UEFA Player of the Year

Fresh from winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup, Luka Modric can now add UEFA Player of the Year to his list of accolades.

Getty Images

Luka Modric has been crowned UEFA Player of the Year for 2017-2018 after playing a major role in Real Madrid's third successive Champions League success.

The 32 year-old Real Madrid star was a key figure in his club side's run to a third-straight UEFA Champions League title last season. The diminutive play-maker capped off a fine season by helping guide Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where it lost 4-2 to France. 

Modric won the Golden Ball, handed to the tournament's best player, and is considered among the favourites to take out the prestigious Ballon d'Or in December. 

News Football
Previous Forest stuns Newcastle with stoppage-time flurry
Read
Forest stuns Newcastle with stoppage-time flurry
Next Liverpool to host Chelsea in Carabao Cup third rou
Read
Liverpool to host Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round