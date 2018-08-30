Modric named UEFA Player of the Year

Luka Modric has been crowned UEFA Player of the Year for 2017-2018 after playing a major role in Real Madrid's third successive Champions League success.

What a year! Thanks Real Madrid, Croatia National team and everybody who helped me to achieve this amazing award 🙏❤️ #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/f3zVV9Mq3s — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) August 30, 2018

The 32 year-old Real Madrid star was a key figure in his club side's run to a third-straight UEFA Champions League title last season. The diminutive play-maker capped off a fine season by helping guide Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where it lost 4-2 to France.

Modric won the Golden Ball, handed to the tournament's best player, and is considered among the favourites to take out the prestigious Ballon d'Or in December.