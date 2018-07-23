Premier League
Football

Messi sits out Barcelona's United States tour

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States after his FIFA World Cup exploits with Argentina.

Getty Images

The mercurial number 10 has been given extra time to recover from football's global showpiece, even though Argentina were knocked out on 1 July (NZST).

Barca travels to the United States on Wednesday for the International Champions Cup, the Spanish champion facing Tottenham, Roma and AC Milan over the next 10 days.

Ernesto Valverde will be without Messi, though, while Spain's Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also sit out.

World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are all still on holiday, as is Ivan Rakitic, a losing finalist in Russia with Croatia.

That means Barca will have an inexperienced team for the three matches in the States, with the likes of Sergi Samper, Munir and Marlon joining new boys Clement Lenglet and Arthur.

News Football
Previous Ozil's agent slams 'disgraceful' Hoeness
Read
Ozil's agent slams 'disgraceful' Hoeness
Next Matip leaves United States tour with thigh tear
Read
Matip leaves United States tour with thigh tear