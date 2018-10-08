Messi, Mbappe named in final Ballon d'Or shortlist

Dybala, De Gea headline Ballon d'Or snubbed stars

They are joined by Mbappe's France team-mates Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane, as well as Croatia star Luka Modric, who won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball.

Modric's international team-mates Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Rakitic are also on the shortlist, as are Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Completing the final 15 nominees for France Football's prize are Real Madrid's Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez.

Mbappe scored 21 goals for Paris Saint-Germain last season before starring in France's triumphant Russia 2018 campaign, netting three times on their way to the final and then again in the 4-2 win over Croatia that sealed their second World Cup triumph.

The teenager is also on the 10-player shortlist for the inaugural Kopa Trophy, a new prize for the best player under 21, which is judged by stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Messi and Neymar did not enjoy World Cups as memorable as Mbappe's, but they were instrumental in Barcelona and PSG's respective title wins.

Other players vying for the 2018 Ballon d'Or include last year's winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann.

Full 30-man shortlist:

Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Allison Becker - Liverpool

Edinson Cavani - Paris Saint-Germain

Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Diego Godin - Atletico Madrid

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

Eden Hazard - Chelsea

Isco - Real Madrid

Harry Kane - Tottenham

N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham

Mario Mandzukic - Juventus

Sadio Mane - Liveprool

Marcelo - Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - Barcelona

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Paul Pogba - Manchester United

Ivan Rakitic - Barcelona

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Luis Suarez - Barcelona

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid