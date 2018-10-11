Mbappe inspires late France fightback

Didier Deschamps' men were not at the races for long periods and appeared destined for a deserved defeat, but up stepped Mbappe – a second-half substitute – to ensure they did not suffer a first loss since March.

France showed off its FIFA World Cup trophy in Guingamp this week, but Iceland showed no signs of intimidation and took the lead after half an hour through Birkir Bjarnason.

Things got even worse after half-time when Kari Arnason beat Hugo Lloris to make it 2-0, but Mbappe forced a Holmar Eyjolfsson own goal in the 86th minute and then netted a penalty four minutes later to seal a dramatic draw.