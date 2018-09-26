Magical Hazard condemns Liverpool to first defeat

Liverpool led thanks to Daniel Sturridge's acrobatic effort, with Jurgen Klopp's men seeking to extend their victorious run at the start of 2018/2019 to eight games despite resting Mohamed Salah.

Hazard was also on the bench, but Chelsea's talisman made a telling impact after his introduction to deliver the free-kick that led to Emerson Palmieri's 79th-minute equaliser before netting a stunning solo strike with five minutes left.

After nutmegging Roberto Firmino in the build-up, Hazard swapped passes with Cesar Azpilicueta, cut inside off the right, dashed past a static defence and lashed an unstoppable drive across Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool, though, will quickly have a chance for revenge as it heads to Chelsea protecting a perfect Premier League record for a blockbuster Stamford Bridge clash this weekend.