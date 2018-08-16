Lukaku hints at Belgium retirement after Euro 2020

Lukaku is his nation's all-time top scorer having found the net 40 times in 75 games and was instrumental in Belgium reaching the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

However, the 25-year-old has suggested he will not be part of the team in Qatar in four years as he is prepared to call time on his international career after the next European Championship.

"After the Euros, I think I'll stop," the Manchester United striker said in an interview with Business Insider.

"I'm 25, I'm like, I'm not even in my prime yet. So I still see [younger players] as competition right now because they try to take my spot and I don't want to give it up to them. So like another two years, and then they can have it."

Lukaku said he fears the next generation lack drive due to the finances given to youngsters today.

"Because with soccer now, at the minute, there's a lot of money involved at a young age," he said.

"Money that you can earn in the pros, you can earn it already at 12, 13. So it takes the hunger away from you."