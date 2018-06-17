Premier League
Lozano the hero as Mexico shocks Germany

Germany’s defence of its FIFA World Cup title started with a whimper as it suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Mexico in Moscow on Monday (NZST).

Joachim Low's side came into the tournament on a run of poor form, winning just one of their six friendlies since qualifying for Russia 2018 with a 100 per cent record.

Those recent struggles were evident from the outset against a vibrant Mexico, which scarcely gave its more illustrious opponent a chance to settle during a pulsating opening.

its positive approach was rewarded with the only goal of the game after 35 minutes when Hirving Lozano finished off a flowing counter-attacking move with a crisp drive.

Joshua Kimmich and Timo Werner both came close in the second period, but Mexico was able to hold on for a famous victory with something approaching relative comfort. 

Low must lift his team for its next Group F game against Sweden on Sunday (AEST), while Mexico knows a win against South Korea on the same day would give it a wonderful chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

