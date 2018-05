Fabinho was among Monaco's star players in their Ligue 1 title win in 2016-2017, but Leonardo Jardim's side could not repeat that success after an exodus of big-name talent.

And the midfielder has now followed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy out of the club, signing for Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth $NZD80 million.

'I'm joining a giant of a team.' 💪🔴



Full video interview only available on @LFCTV GO: https://t.co/BxfzKkm3b4



Join @LFCTV GO free for a month. pic.twitter.com/Qhjt7g5mIq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2018

The Brazilian has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield and his move will be formally completed when the transfer window reopens on 2 July.