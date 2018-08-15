Leeds streak continues with Carabao Cup win

Two first half goals from Samuel Saiz and Patrick Bamford propelled Leeds United to a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Bolton.

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship pace-setter has scored seven goals in its opening two league wins and that swashbuckling form looked set to continue when Bamford and the impressive Saiz both scored within 10 frantic first half minutes of each other to put the home side firmly in control of the match.

⚽️ GOAL!! Superb from @Patrick_Bamford!!! Everyone knows about his talent, and he shows it all here for a debut goal 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @LUFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ @OfficialBWFC | Watch LIVE on beIN 2 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/pA14HaHMG7 #CarabaoCup #LEEBOL pic.twitter.com/wiqXMfNsJr — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 14, 2018

Bolton managed to whether the onslaught, pegging one back midway through the second period, but Leeds held on to begin their Cup campaign with a win.

Other Carabao Cup results:

Nottingham Forest 1-1 (AET 10-9 pens) Bury

Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley

Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County

Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers

Cheltenham Town 2-2 (AET 6-5 pens) Colchester United

Crewe Alexandria 1-1 (AET 3-4 pens) Fleetwood Town

Exeter City 1-1 (AET 4-2 pens) Ipswich Town

Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale

Macclesfield 1-1 (AET 4-2 pens) Bradford City

Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley

Middlesbrough 3-3 Notts County

Millwall 0-0 Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage

Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County

Oxford United 2-0 Coventry City

Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City

Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

QPR 2-0 Peterboroough United

Rotherham United 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Scunthorpe 1-2 Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United 1-1 (AET 4-5 pens) Hull City

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Burton Albion

Southend United 2-4 Brentford

Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (AET 7-6 pens) Northampton Town

Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa

Reading 2-0 Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Luton Town