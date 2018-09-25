Lampard's Rams raid United after dramatic shootout

Missed the match? Watch Manchester United v Derby on Catch-Up

Marouane Fellaini's stoppage-time equaliser in the Carabao Cup third round clash gave United, which had goalkeeper Sergio Romero sent off, a second bite. But after 15 successful penalties between the two sides, Jones saw his feeble effort saved by Carson.

The host wasted little time before taking the lead in the regulation 90 minutes, as Juan Mata rounded off a lovely early move, but Derby looked capable of troubling United and deservedly levelled early in the second half through Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson's stunning free-kick.

Things got more difficult for United when Romero was dismissed for handball outside his area and Derby capitalised through Jack Marriott, but Fellaini forced a shootout with a last-gasp equaliser.

United was unable to bail itself out again, however, as Derby scored all of its spot-kicks faultlessly and edged through when Jones failed from 12 yards.