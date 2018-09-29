Lampard set for Chelsea return in Carabao Cup

The Chelsea great masterminded a penalty shootout success at Manchester United last week knocking out former Blues mentor Jose Mourinho, and he will now head back to Stamford Bridge.

The pick of the fixtures sees Derby, ninth in the Championship under Lampard, travel to unbeaten Premier League high-flyer Chelsea in the week commencing 29 October.

Another enticing clash sees West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur, having sensationally knocked its rival out at the same stage of last season's competition.

Defending champion Manchester City has an all-Premier League meeting with Fulham, while last term's runner-up Arsenal hosts third-tier Blackpool.

Bournemouth and Leicester City both have home ties, with the latter facing Everton or Southampton.

Crystal Palace will be confident of progressing, but faces a potentially tricky test at Championship high-flyer Middlesbrough.

EFL Cup round four draw in full:

Manchester City v Fulham

Bournemouth v Norwich City

Arsenal v Blackpool

Leicester City v Everton or Southampton

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Derby County

Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest