Johnson, Ireland released by Stoke

Johnson and Ireland made nine and four league appearances respectively in 2017-2018 as the Potters dropped into the Championship after a 10-year stay in the top flight, with neither player offered a new contract.

Former England international Johnson joined Stoke on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015, and played 57 times for the club in the Premier League.

Ireland struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular, having signed from Aston Villa in 2014, with injury problems hindering the midfielder.

Stoke has offered back-up goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard a new deal, with speculation over Jack Butland's future persisting.