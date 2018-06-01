Premier League
Johnson, Ireland released by Stoke

Stoke City has released veteran pair Glen Johnson and Stephen Ireland after its relegation from the Premier League.

Johnson and Ireland made nine and four league appearances respectively in 2017-2018 as the Potters dropped into the Championship after a 10-year stay in the top flight, with neither player offered a new contract.

Former England international Johnson joined Stoke on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015, and played 57 times for the club in the Premier League.

Ireland struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular, having signed from Aston Villa in 2014, with injury problems hindering the midfielder.

Stoke has offered back-up goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard a new deal, with speculation over Jack Butland's future persisting.

