Icardi, Dybala named in 35-man Argentina squad

Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala have been included in Argentina's provisional 35-man squad for the World Cup.

Icardi has struggled to cement his place in the international fold, making just four appearances for the national team since his debut in 2013. However the 25 year-old has earned a place in the provisional 35-man squad on the back of a scintillating season with Inter Milan.

The star attacking duo, who lit up Serie A this season, have experienced contrasting fortunes at international level since Jorge Sampaoli took over as Albiceleste manager in May 2017, with both players in and out of squads as their team scraped into CONMEBOL's automatic qualification places.

[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] Jorge Sampaoli dio a conocer la nómina de 35 jugadores preseleccionados para el Mundial de #Rusia2018. pic.twitter.com/skT2VIZ6Wh — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 14, 2018

There's no question Argentina boasts one of the most potent attacking squads in the world, but unlocking a combination that can gel together, while maximising the potential of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, has been a problem that has confounded many-a manager.

Sampaoli will give his 36-man selection every chance to impress when Argentina - runner-up in Brazil in 2014 - takes on Haiti on 30 May (AEST).

Angel Correa, Mathias Kranevitter and Fernando Gago all missed the cut.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea), Nahuel Guzman (UANL), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Federica Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino)

Midfielders: Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Ricardo Centurion (Racing), Maximiliano Meza (Indepeniente), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Guido Pizarro (Sevilla), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Pablo Perez (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Diego Perotti (Roma), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Racing), Mauro Icardi (Inter)