Germany sent packing after late capitulation

Joachim Low's side went into the game needing to match or better Sweden's result against Mexico, but it failed to break down Korea's dogged resistance and was undone at the last, while the Scandinavian side romped to a 3-0 victory.

If World Cup-winning head coach Low thought his problems were behind him after a superb second half in Germany's 2-1 win over Sweden in its second Group F game, he was wrong, and the inclusion of Mesut Ozil in the front four did little to inspire his turgid team.

Korea, with nothing to play for but pride, gave everything they had in hot conditions in Kazan and got its reward in stoppage time when Kim Young-gwon struck from close range and had an offside decision overturned by VAR before Son Heung-min raced clear of the German defence and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Whether Germany's failure spells the end of Low's glorious era in charge of the national team remains to be seen, but he will certainly face questions as to why his side were so desperately lacking in cohesion and urgency when the stakes were so high.